Galway’s Blue Dot Waters highlighted in new booklets launched in Connemara
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A series of booklets have been launched in Connemara, which include maps of some of the cleanest and unspoilt water areas in the country.
Several Blue Dot Waters in Galway are featured in the new booklets, with Connemara being highlighted for having top water quality conditions.
Blue Dot waters are regarded as Ireland’s best quality and most natural water bodies considering their high ecological quality and greater diversity of species that are sensitive to pollution.
Copies of the Connemara Blue Dots booklets are available for schools in Connemara, while they are also available on streamscapes.ie.
