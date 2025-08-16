Galway’s annual summer musical packing in the crowds at the Town Hall

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Audiences are packing out the stunning production of the musical Peter Pan which is running all this week at Galway’s Town Hall Theatre – with tickets selling fast for the rest of the run.
It’s following firmly in the footsteps of the great summer musical shows over the past few years like Beauty and the Beast, the Little Mermaid, Aladdin and many more, with Twin Productions – the incomparable Sean and Brian Power – at the helm.
They are delighted to present a new version of the classic tale of ‘Peter Pan the Musical’, where Peter Pan, Wendy, Michael, and John will whisk you away to Neverland – a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up!
The Twin Productions company as usual includes students from the Power Performance Academy as well as from other talented performance groups from Galway city and county – not to mention the talented young adults playing the main roles.
It is directed by Seán Power, with Emma Brogan as Musical/Chorus Director, and Sarah Tannian as Choreographer. Lighting Design is by Dylan Maguire; Brian Power is Projections Coordinator; Gerry McCann is Stage Manager; Sound Design is by Fintan Higgins and Set Design by John Wright.
There are performances all this until Sunday, nightly at 7pm, with Matinees this Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm. Tickets from tht.ie.
Pictured: Cathal Kelly from Clarinbridge who plays Mr Darling, Rachel Lyons from Roscam who plays Wendy, Tadhg Melia from Clarinbridge who plays John Darling and Lauren Egan from Corofin who plays Mrs Darling at the launch at the Connacht Hotel of Twin Productions Ireland’s summer musical Peter Pan which runs at the Town Hall Theatre from August 12th – 17th. Photo: Brian Harding.
