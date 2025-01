This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Albert Dolan has taken up where he left off yesterday – and has nominated Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

As he attempted to do the job late yesterday afternoon, the day’s chaos in the Chamber was replicated and he was shouted down forcing the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy to adjourn proceedings for the day.

But Fianna Fáil’s youngest TD was not at all put off by the delay in his historic task, and took up from exactly where he left off.