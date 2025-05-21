Galwayman refuses to let his diagnosis define him – or slow him down

A Galway man who was diagnosed with heart failure 18 months ago has refused to allow it to define him – or to hold him back.

John Ridge from Corrandulla told his story to highlight last week’s Heart Failure Awareness Week, putting the spotlight on those living with heart failure – but also on caregivers, healthcare professionals, and the entire community, in raising awareness about this common, yet often overlooked condition.

John was diagnosed with heart failure 18 months ago – but he continues to enjoy an active social life, playing his accordion at social events, visiting neighbours, going to coffee with friends and bowling in his local club.

He is also an avid artist, having taken up painting following his retirement.

“Heart failure doesn’t define me, I still live a full and active life,” he said.

“My heart failure team have been there every step of the way. They’ve helped me to feel confident in managing my condition and getting on with my life.”

John’s case is far from unique, because heart failure will affect one in five adults in our lifetime.

But despite its challenges, many individuals find ways to live active and fulfilling lives, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis, proper management, and a proactive approach to care.

Heart failure occurs when the heart does not circulate blood around the body as well as it should.

When blood cannot circulate freely, congestion occurs causing fluid retention in the lungs, legs and stomach.

It can occur for a variety of reasons – as a result of damage caused by heart attack, high blood pressure, valve disease, diseases of the heart muscle and heart rhythm disorders. Heart failure can also occur due to other diseases, which ultimately damage the heart such as diabetes, lung diseases, excess alcohol, certain drugs, and infections.

The European theme of this year’s Heart Failure Awareness Week, “Heart Failure Doesn’t Stop Us”, highlights the resilience, determination, and hope that people living with heart failure embody every day.

Emer Burke is an Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Heart Failure at Galway University Hospitals and she is also President of the Irish Association of Heart Failure Nurses.

“Heart failure doesn’t stop us is more than a slogan. It’s a testament to the courage and strength of those facing heart failure, as well as the advancements in treatments and therapies that allow them to continue pushing forward,” she said.

“With the support of healthcare providers, lifestyle changes, and innovation in medical science, people with heart failure are leading productive and meaningful lives.”

The Irish Association of Heart Failure Nurses is a branch of the Irish Nurses Cardiovascular Association. Including heart failure nurse members from across Ireland, their mission is to raise awareness of heart failure and to raise the profile of heart failure nursing.

Throughout Heart Failure Awareness Week, the IAHFN encouraged the public to learn more about the symptoms of heart failure, including shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling, and to recognize the importance of seeking early diagnosis and having regular health check-ups. Earlier diagnosis results in earlier access to treatments and interventions, which save lives.

Pictured: Heart failure patient John Ridge and Emer Burke, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Heart Failure at Galway University Hospitals and President of the Irish Association of Heart Failure Nurses.