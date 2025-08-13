Galway youth shine in Maynooth

Fourteen young Galwegians were among more than 300 teenagers who took part in Foróige’s recent Leadership for Life Youth Conference at Maynooth University – enjoying a week of skill-building, reflection and making new friends.

The Leadership for Life Youth Conference, now in its fifteenth year, is designed to empower young people to become strong, effective and compassionate leaders in their own lives and communities.

Throughout the week, participants took part in workshops on team building, critical thinking, communication, problem-solving and self-awareness.

Guest speakers from the world of politics, business, sport and the not-for-profit sector also shared their leadership journeys.

“The workshops pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way,” said Ethan Nash from St. Thomas’ Foróige Club.

“I’ve grown more confident and learned how to work with others to make things happen.”

Foróige is Ireland’s leading youth organisation, working with over 50,000 young people and 5,500 volunteers annually.

Pictured: Galway teens (from left) Béibhinn Byrne, Katie Corless, Joel Finn, Ethan Nash, Jamie White, Doireann Corr, Maisie Curtis, Aoife Finnerty, Jessica Hynes, April Lane Kelly, Sabina Moran, Zane Ayoub, Ellie Niland, Orla Prior, who were among more than 300 young people from Ireland and the US at Maynooth University for Foróige’s week-long Leadership for Life Youth Conference.