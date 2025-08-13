Galway youth shine in Maynooth

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Fourteen young Galwegians were among more than 300 teenagers who took part in Foróige’s recent Leadership for Life Youth Conference at Maynooth University – enjoying a week of skill-building, reflection and making new friends.
The Leadership for Life Youth Conference, now in its fifteenth year, is designed to empower young people to become strong, effective and compassionate leaders in their own lives and communities.
Throughout the week, participants took part in workshops on team building, critical thinking, communication, problem-solving and self-awareness.
Guest speakers from the world of politics, business, sport and the not-for-profit sector also shared their leadership journeys.
“The workshops pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way,” said Ethan Nash from St. Thomas’ Foróige Club.
“I’ve grown more confident and learned how to work with others to make things happen.”
Foróige is Ireland’s leading youth organisation, working with over 50,000 young people and 5,500 volunteers annually.
Pictured: Galway teens (from left) Béibhinn Byrne, Katie Corless, Joel Finn, Ethan Nash, Jamie White, Doireann Corr, Maisie Curtis, Aoife Finnerty, Jessica Hynes, April Lane Kelly, Sabina Moran, Zane Ayoub, Ellie Niland, Orla Prior, who were among more than 300 young people from Ireland and the US at Maynooth University for Foróige’s week-long Leadership for Life Youth Conference.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Contract awarded for 84 unit social housing scheme in Ballyburke in Knocknacarra
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe contract for the development of a new 84 unit soc...
Sinn Féin seeks meeting with new University of Galway President to discuss Irish language
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Sinn Féin TD is seeking an urgent meeting with the ...
Ballinasloe exhibition highlights art's role in health and recovery
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn exhibition, which highlights art's role in health ...
Proud son of Connemara takes the helm at oldest Irish organisation in the Americas
The proud grandson of two Connemara emigrants has been named as the President of the Charitable I...
Galway projects benefit from Safefood’s All-Island Healthy Eating Initiative
Two Galway groups are to benefit after Safefood announced a significant all-island €1.5 million i...
16 Galway producers make it through to Irish Food Awards final
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM16 producers from Galway have made it through to the ...
Galway's Tympany Medical launches crowdfunding round for new surgical device
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway-based MedTech Tympany Medical has launched a 6...
Councillor calls out abandonment of phone wires following recent storms
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor is calling out the 'abandonment' o...
Masked gang of three causes criminal damage to van parked in Loughrea
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLoughrea Gardaí are asking for the public's help in t...