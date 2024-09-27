  • Services

Galway youth homelessness conference to hear 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation

Published:

Galway youth homelessness conference to hear 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation
A youth homelessness conference, being held in Galway today, is to hear there’s 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation.

It marks a 12 percent rise in the number of people aged between 18 and 24 experiencing homelessness.


Local and international experts will gather alongside the Simon Community at the event being held at the University of Galway from 9:30AM to 1PM today.

Its Executive Director, Wayne Stanley, is calling for more housing support from Government for this age group:

