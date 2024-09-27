Galway youth homelessness conference to hear 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A youth homelessness conference, being held in Galway today, is to hear there’s 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation.
It marks a 12 percent rise in the number of people aged between 18 and 24 experiencing homelessness.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Local and international experts will gather alongside the Simon Community at the event being held at the University of Galway from 9:30AM to 1PM today.
Its Executive Director, Wayne Stanley, is calling for more housing support from Government for this age group:
The post Galway youth homelessness conference to hear 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Mairead Farrell to seek re-election as only Sinn Fein candidate in Galway West
Mairead Farrell is to seek reelection as the only Sinn Fein candidate in Galway West in the upcom...
City Council urged to develop eBike rental scheme for Galway
The City Council is being urged to make efforts to develop an eBike rental scheme for Galway. Whi...
Galway Docklands Festival to get underway this weekend
This year’s Galway Docklands Festival will get underway this weekend. This year’s eve...
Largest increase in fraud offences in North Western region
The North Western Region has experienced the largest increase in fraud, deception and related off...
Quality concerts in store with Portumna’s Steeple Sessions
Following its recent successful Shorelines Arts Festival, the Portumna Arts Group is now hosting...
Visiting ensemble set to make history
Three pieces of Irish classical music – which have never previously been performed in the Republi...
Claddagh schoolkids in big beach clean-up
Late summer sunshine provided the ideal backdrop at Grattan Beach on Friday last, as third class ...
Cortinthians claim bonus point win in season opener
Ballymena 10 Corinthians 27 Corinthians got their new AIL season off to the perfect start a...
Galway United head to the RSC looking to take another step towards top-four finish
Galway United can take a huge step towards securing a top four finish, and at the same time end t...