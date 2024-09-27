A youth homelessness conference, being held in Galway today, is to hear there’s 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation.

It marks a 12 percent rise in the number of people aged between 18 and 24 experiencing homelessness.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Local and international experts will gather alongside the Simon Community at the event being held at the University of Galway from 9:30AM to 1PM today.

Its Executive Director, Wayne Stanley, is calling for more housing support from Government for this age group:

The post Galway youth homelessness conference to hear 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation appeared first on Galway Bay FM.