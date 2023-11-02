  • Services

Services

Galway youth groups get funding from Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund

Published:

Galway youth groups get funding from Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund
Share story:

Two Galway youth groups have received grants from the VHI Health & Wellbeing Fund.

CURVE is a voluntary organisation set up in August 2022 in response to Ukrainian residents arriving to Esker Monastery in Athenry.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

This allocation of five thousand euro will support the delivery of its Young Adult Leaders Programme.

The Venture Out Wilderness Project supports young people from disadvantaged communities.

This allocation of ten thousand euro will support them in expanding their experiential school-based programme for young boys and men, aiming to promote their health and wellbeing.

The post Galway youth groups get funding from Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway’s Dough Bros climbs to top 20 World’s Best Pizza rankings

Galway’s The Dough Bros has once again been listed amongst the best pizzerias in the world....

no_space
Petition against planned telecommunications mast in Kinvara gains rapid traction

A petition against a planned telecommunications mast in Kinvara is gaining traction with almost 5...

no_space
City Hall to light up teal this evening to mark Alzheimers Awareness Month

City Hall will be lit up in the color teal this evening, to mark Alzheimers Awareness Month. The ...

no_space
Four awards for Galway Bus Éireann team at Western regional awards

Bus Éireann’s Galway team are celebrating four wins at the Western regional GEM Awards. Gal...

no_space
Fun Run will see locals take first steps along new Moycullen Bypass before it opens

After almost a year of construction works on the new Moycullen Bypass, it will be walkers and jog...

no_space
Galway’s TULCA Visual Arts Festival focuses on event accessibility

This year’s Galway TULCA Visual Arts Festival has partnered with Arts and Disability Irelan...

no_space
Plans for almost 150 new homes in Rahoon/Letteragh rejected by planners

Plans for almost 150 new homes in the Rahoon/Letteragh area of the city have been rejected by pla...

no_space
Intermediate Football Final Preview – Kilconly v Monivea Abbey

A place in next year’s Senior Football Championship is up for grabs this Saturday in Tuam S...

no_space
UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital today

University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded in the country today. 51 patients are w...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up