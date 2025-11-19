Galway writer takes top prize at World Fantasy Convention in Brighton

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A multi-talented Galway-based author saw off more than 500 fellow writers from around the globe to take top prize for her work, at the recent World Fantasy Convention in Brighton.
Tuam writer and University of Galway graduate Maura McHugh, who writes prose, theatre, film/TV, video games, non-fiction and comic books, won the 2025 World Fantasy Award in the category of Best Short Fiction for her story, Raptor.
The short story appeared in the anthology Heartwood, edited by Dan Coxon – which in turn won the 2025 World Fantasy Award in the Best Anthology category.
“I’m thrilled and honoured that the jury selected ‘Raptor’ as the recipient of this year’s World Fantasy Award from such a distinguished group of nominees. I’m grateful to my editor Dan Coxon and my publisher PS Publishing for their faith and encouragement,” said a delighted Maura.
The winners were selected from an international field, with the jury reading over 500 titles in order to pick their favourites for the year.
The awards were announced at the World Fantasy Awards Ceremony in Brighton at the start of November, during the World Fantasy Convention.
Maura, who came to Galway as a child when her parents Pádraig and Margaret moved home to establish a pub in Tuam, is also a sister of Anne McHugh, who lost her life in the Twin Tower attacks on September 11 2001.
She now lives in Kilcolgan and writes across a variety of media – including prose, theatre, film/TV, video games, non-fiction and comic books.
It’s not her first big success because her short story ‘Bone Mother’ was adapted into a stop-motion animated short film by the Canadian Film Board; she also writes comics for American and European publishers and is the lead writer on the point-and-click video game, Jennifer Wilde.
Maura graduated from what was then NUIG with a B.A. in English and History, followed by a M.A. in Irish Gothic. After living and working in New York and Dublin, she returned to Galway and combined her love of cinema and writing by studying for a Diploma in Film Studies followed by a M.A. in Screenwriting at the Huston School of Film & Digital Media.
Shortly afterwards she was accepted into the prestigious Clarion West Writers Workshop in Seattle, USA – a seven-week residential intensive, aimed at fostering professional writing careers in science fiction and fantasy. She was the recipient of Clarion West’s Gordon R. Dickson Scholarship that year.
She also appears regularly on RTÉ Radio 1’s arts/culture show Arena discussing pop culture.
The World Fantasy Awards are one of most prestigious honours in the field of fantasy literature. Established in 1975, these awards are presented annually at the World Fantasy Convention to recognise outstanding achievements in fantasy fiction and art published during the previous calendar year.
Pictured: Award winner… Maura McHugh.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Riverwalk between Cross Street and Salmon Weir Bridge closed for works
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Riverwalk from Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle B...
Food and craft fair returns to city next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe annual local food and craft gift fair at the Blac...
Abbeyknockmoy widow faces constant threat from flooding
THE home of a widow living outside Abbeyknockmoy is constantly under threat of flooding due to in...
Galway native’s brace of goals steer Shamrock Rovers to league and cup double
The proud parents of Tuam’s FAI Cup Final hero Rory Gaffney are ecstatic and proud that he overca...
New Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton receives seal of office
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton has receiv...
Affordable housing survey launched in Connemara
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new affordable housing survey has been launched in ...
Local TD says Childrens Hospital dispute shows need for more transparency
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLong-running disputes over the ongoing construction o...
Renewed call for safety works at Merlin Park after latest crash
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a renewed call for something to be done at th...
Hildegarde Naughton to be appointed Minister for Education
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West Fine Gael Super Junior Minister Hildegard...