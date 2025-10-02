Galway workers just below national average for annual earnings

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is just below the national average when it comes to median annual earnings of workers.

CSO figures show Dublin had the highest average annual earnings in 2024 at just over 49,000 euro, followed by Kildare and Wicklow.

Galway’s figure stands at just under 44,000, while the lowest median annual earnings were recorded in Donegal, Monaghan and Longford.

Galway also has just five percent of employments with earnings in the top one percent, while the South West has eleven percent.

A whopping 56 percent of earners in the one percent are in Dublin, with its neighbouring counties accounting for around 13 percent.

Nationally, the number of women in the top one per cent of earnings increased slightly last year to 26-point-6 per cent, compared with 2023.

However, men account for almost three quarters of the top one per cent earners.