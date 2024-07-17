Galway workers feel undervalued, stressed and burned out – SIPTU survey

Low pay is driving a staffing crisis in the Early Years sector and until it’s addressed, up to one in three services is at a risk of closure. That’s the warning from SIPTU following a national survey organised by the trade union involving Galway workers.

SIPTU Sector Organiser Diane Jackson said: “The Early Years Professionals Survey shows, staff recruitment and retention challenges is having a major impact on service provision in Galway.

Saying that 92% of service providers were affected, she said this could mean closure of rooms (31%) and closure of services (27%), reducing the number of child places available, “impacting parents in communities across the county.”

Ms Jackson added that the staff turnover rate nationally in Early Years was 25% per year.

“Not only does this undermine quality for children, but it is also threatening the future viability of services who simply cannot recruit or retain staff. Early Years educators and managers are caught in a vicious cycle of low pay, a staffing crisis and increased stress and burnout. It must be addressed.”

The Early Years Professionals’ Survey showed that, in Galway, low pay and lack of recognition were the biggest work issues.

The consequences of low pay have a material impact on staff, with 85% of Early Years educators in Galway only able to ‘make ends meet’ with ‘difficulty’ or doing so with ‘great difficulty’.

Ms Jackson noted that for all grades of staff, including managers, 73% were unable to cope with an unexpected expense, such as replacing a washing machine.

Galway City Early Years Manager Jana Lydon concurred, saying that, “for many Early Years professionals, the joy of working with children is overshadowed by financial struggles. Their wages barely cover basic needs, leaving them feeling undervalued and burnt out”.

She added: “The resulting staff shortages have become a chronic problem. Qualified professionals are leaving the sector in droves, seeking better pay and working conditions elsewhere. This revolving door creates instability, making it difficult to maintain quality care for children and to deliver the services needed by parents.”

Meanwhile, the leading national children’s advocacy and membership organisation Early Childhood Ireland has outlined its ‘4 Asks for Children’ in its Budget 2025 submission.

They are: A sustained and sustainable workforce, Capacity planning, A Five-year plan with a new investment target, and Family Leave.

According to Frances Byrne, Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, the biggest challenge facing its 217 members based in communities across Galway is the recruitment and retention of staff.”

“Our 4 Asks for Children offer a vision for the future of Early Years and School Age Care provision that has the potential to be life changing for more than 14,000 children attending settings in Galway today and for generations to come,” she added.

“The Taoiseach has made very welcome statements about delivering for every single child and their families in this year’s Budget, while also stating his intention to make Ireland the best country in which to be a child.”

Pictured: Manager of a city afterschool service Jana Lydon: ‘For many Early Years professionals, the joy of working with children is overshadowed by financial struggles.’