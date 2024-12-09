Galway woman claims €7 million lotto jackpot ticket bought in Carraroe with 25-year-old numbers

A Galway woman has claimed the €7 million lotto jackpot ticket bought in Carraroe for the November 19th draw

The ticket, purchased at Eurospar An Cheathrú Rua, carried a set of birthday combination numbers that the winner has been playing for the past 25 years

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, recounted in the National Lottery’s Winners Room how she discovered the win.

She said she scanned the ticket on the app, and the message popped up, ‘You’ve won big.’ but she had no idea how big

However, this isn’t her first win as over 20 years ago, she matched four numbers on the Lotto and won €27 never imagining those same numbers would bring her this incredible 7 million euro all these years later

The Galway woman is already making plans to share her good fortune and is looking forward to helping others, starting with family and friends