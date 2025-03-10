Galway woman calls for community support to support cancer sufferers on Daffodil Day

An Oranmore woman who was diagnosed with cancer during her pregnancy is urging the people of Galway to get involved and go all-in against cancer on Daffodil Day, March 28.

Emma McGuinness – who spearheaded the Irish Cancer Society’s Leave Our Leave campaign – helped secure a change in law last year allowing women going through cancer postpartum to defer their maternity leave.

“Being diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy was one of the hardest things I’ve gone through, but having the right supports there meant everything to me,” said the cancer survivor.

“By going all-in against cancer this Daffodil Day, you’ll ensure that every person affected by cancer in Galway and beyond has free supports and vital services like transport to treatment, counselling, cancer information and resources.

“By helping out on the day, hosting a fundraiser or simply making a donation you’re making an incredible difference in the lives of those with cancer. I know firsthand the incredible impact the Irish Cancer Society has on cancer patients and their families.

“Every euro raised on Daffodil Day is crucial and makes a real lasting difference to patients like me, fuelling life changing cancer research and vital support services. I would encourage everyone across Galway to please get out there on Daffodil Day, March 28, and show your support for those affected by cancer in your local community,” she added.

The Irish Cancer Society is there to ensure that every person affected by cancer has a place to turn to, the support they need and the hope that there will come a day when no one in Ireland dies from cancer.

Thanks to the generosity of the Irish public, the Irish Cancer Society invests in ground-breaking cancer research and delivers crucial free support services for people affected by cancer, throughout Galway.

In 2024, that support provided over 500 free lifts to bring Galway-based cancer patients to their treatment; more than 400 free counselling sessions to people living in Galway, and almost 350 nights of free Night Nursing care to allow cancer patients in Galway to die at home surrounded by loved ones.

The Society’s Cancer Nurses also had over 1,400 conversations with people living in Galway on their Support Line and in their Daffodil Centres.

“One in two of us will hear the words ‘You’ve got cancer’ in our lifetimes. There isn’t a family in Ireland that hasn’t felt the impact of a cancer diagnosis,” said Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power.

“Right now, a child is hearing the words ‘It’s cancer’. A parent is holding on to hope for a treatment that hasn’t been discovered yet. And a researcher has an idea that could turn that hope into reality.

“We really need this year’s Daffodil Day to be the biggest yet to ensure we can be there for those who need us most in 2025. And we cannot do this without you,” she added.

A donation of €30 can help provide transport for a patient to and from their chemotherapy treatment using the Irish Cancer Society’s Transport Service.

Just €50 can help provide vital clinical equipment for an Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse – and €55 will help pay for the cost of one hour of Night Nursing, providing end of life care to a patient in their own home.

Just €60 will cover the cost of a counselling session to help a person cope with a cancer diagnosis in their life – or €455 will help cover the cost of one night of Night Nursing, providing end of life care to a patient in their own home.

For more information about Daffodil Day, visit https://www.cancer.ie/daffodilday.

Pictured: Call-out…Oranmore cancer survivor Emma McGuinness outside Leinster House.