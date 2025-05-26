Galway wins big at Salthill hosted Irish Animation Awards 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Moetion Films has won two Irish Animation Awards for The Magic Reindeer Saving Santa’s Sleigh, including Best Feature Film or Special

Another local winner was Galway studio Triggerfish Animation who also bagged two awards on the night for their animated TV series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.

The who’s who of Ireland’s globally renowned animation sector gathered at The Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill over the weekend for the 2025 Irish Animation Awards.

The ceremony, which was supported by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland was officially opened by Minister for Arts and Culture Patrick O’Donovan