Galway winners of Connacht Regional Irish Restaurant Awards announced

The County Galway winners of the Connacht Regional Irish Restaurant Awards have been announced.

The all-Ireland winners will be unveiled at a gala dinner at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin 4 in May.





Blackrock Cottage in Salthill was named Best Restaurant, while Freeney’s at High Street is the Pub of the Year in Galway.

Best Casual Dining went to POTA in Baile na hAbhann, and Wylde at Forster Street was named Best Café.

Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine went to Owenmore Restaurant at Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, and the Huntsman Inn at College Road is Best Gastropub.

The Pullman Restaurant at Glenlo Abbey Hotel was named the Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant.

Kai Restaurant in the city took the top spot for Best Sustainable Practices, and Neo at Dock Road won out in the Best World Cuisine category.

Daróg Wine Bar at Dominick Street won Best Wine Experience, while The Willow Tree restaurant in Clifden was named Best Newcomer.

Builín Blasta Cafe & Bakery in Spiddal was named the Innovator of the Year, while Rusheenduff Restaurant at Renvyle House Hotel was recognised for Best Customer Service.

Meanwhile, in the personal awards, Danny Africano, of Lignum restaurant in Bullaun, was named Best Chef.

Best Restaurant Manager is Zsolt Lukács at Daróg Wine Bar, while Local Food Hero is Kenneth Keavey of Corrandalla-based Green Earth Organics.

And the Employee Excellence Award went to Catalina Gabriela Caltun at 56 Central Restaurant at Shop Street.

