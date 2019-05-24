Galway WFC continue to make strides in pulling off latest victory

By Mike Rafferty

GALWAY WFC recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season in the Women’s National League with an impressive 3-0 home success over Limerick at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday evening. It followed up their 5-3 away success over Cork City the previous week as they maintained their top four position in the table.

They made the perfect start on this occasion when Lynsey McKey raced away and got the better of Karen Connolly in a one on one situation on just six minutes. Despite enjoy the better of the exchanges, the margin remained at 1-0 to the interval, but they quickly added a second on the resumption when Chloe Singleton was on the mark for the second game in succession, with a far post finish.

Singleton was the provider for the third as some wonderful footwork released Sinead Donovan through the centre and she showed great composure to make it 3-0 with an effort slipped past the advancing Connolly.

Peamount United are the unbeaten pacesetters in the National League and recorded a 2-1 win over Billy Cleary’s charges when the sides met earlier in the campaign and on Saturday, Galway WFC have an opportunity to settle a score when they travel to meet the table toppers in Dublin.

Galway WFC Squad: McPhilbin, Clancy, Fox, Cormican, de Burca, Singleton, McKey, Donovan, Loboto, Thompson, Mullins, Walsh, Doyle, O’Flaherty, Brady, Baynes, Brennan, Royayne.

Premier League

For the majority of the season Mervue United have led the Premier Division and in midweek, they clinched the title for the first time in five years with a 1-0 away win over West United. Enda Curran was the provider as Barry Moran applied the crucial finish just eight minutes from time. The victory gave them an unassailable four point advantage over second placed Athenry, with just one game remaining.

Indeed, the closing match of the campaign between the top two takes place in Fahy’s Field tomorrow evening (Friday) at 7.30pm. Originally, this game was scheduled to be a title decider, but when Athenry suffered a 1-0 loss against West a number of weeks ago, the matter was out of their hands and Mervue took full advantage as they clinched the title courtesy of that Moran goal.

