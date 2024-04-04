  • Services

Services

Galway West’s Noel Grealish becomes second local independent to publically declare support for Simon Harris

Published:

Galway West’s Noel Grealish becomes second local independent to publically declare support for Simon Harris
Share story:

Galway West’s Noel Grealish has become the second local independent TD to publically declare he will be supporting the nomination of Simon Harris as Taoiseach next week.

This follows Roscommon/ Galway Denis Naughten’s declaration of support yesterday


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly hasn’t commented yet while Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney says he has met with Minister Harris – but remains undecided.

Deputy Grealish said he made the decision after an hour long meeting with Minister Harris this morning, during which they spoke about the Galway Ring Road and the new ED at UHG

He says Minister Harris also gave a committment to look at other issues.

Meanwhile, Roscommon/Galway Independent TD Denis Naughten confirmed yesterday he will be voting for Simon Harris.

The post Galway West’s Noel Grealish becomes second local independent to publically declare support for Simon Harris appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Planning permission refused for new apartment block in Oranmore

Planning permission has been refused for a new apartment block in Oranmore. David & Sally Jor...

no_space
Status Orange wind warning for Galway and three other counties for Saturday

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Galway and three other counties for Saturday The...

no_space
92 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals

92 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. Across the country, 587 peo...

no_space
Economic Symposium held in Ionad na nImirceach

Bhí an Siompóisiam eagraithe mar chuid de Phlean 5 Bliana  Coiste Comhairleach d’Iorras Aithneach...

no_space
Supermacs boss describes GAA’s reaction to April Fool’s joke as ‘storm in a teacup’

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh has described the GAA’s reaction to its April Fool’s Day ...

no_space
New Salthill planning strategy described as a game-changer for the village

A new Galway City Council strategy for Salthill is being described as a game-changer for the vill...

no_space
Quay Street welcomes new pub

A new-look, new-feel pub has opened on Galway City’s Quay Street. M. Fitzgerald’s is the newest b...

no_space
Planning application for major upgrades at Oranmore Train Station to be lodged in coming weeks

A planning application for major upgrades at Oranmore Train Station is set to be lodged in the co...

no_space
Galway City trader calls for urgent investment into St Nicholas’ Market

Urgent investment is needed for new surfacing, street lighting and other essential facilities at ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up