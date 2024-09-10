Galway West TD slams ‘shared bed student accommodation’ offers as shocking and unsuitable
Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has slammed the situation whereby students are left with no choice but to share a bed.
The Sinn Féin TD says the offering of shared beds is shocking, wholly unsuitable, and a very worrying trend.
She says students under immense pressure to find accommodation, which is leaving them vulnerable to scams and to unsuitable accommodation.
Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Deputy Farrell, says this situation proves how desparate the accommodation situation is:
