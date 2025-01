This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Health centres must be made a top priority in future storm responses.

That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell, who says there are still health centres in Connemara without power following Storm Eowyn.

She says it’s completely unacceptable and Government must ensure that all centres have generators in place going forward.

Deputy Farrell says satellite phones should also be provided to health centres and GPs.