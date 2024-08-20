Galway West TD raises questions over unseasonably high trolley numbers at UHG

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell is raising questions over the unseasonably high trolley numbers at University Hospital Galway.

43 patients are awaiting a trolley at UHG today, which is relatively high for the time of year.





Overcrowding is most prominent this week in the West, with UHG the most overcrowded, followed by Sligo and Limerick.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell says the Government needs to realise the issue is not going to solve itself:

