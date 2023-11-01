Galway West TD launches survey for maintenance issues in Council houses

A Galway West TD has launched a survey for Council house renters to share their experience of getting maintenance work done in the home.

Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell says she has been contacted by renters in Galway City in relation to ongoing maintenance issues.





These issues include damaged windows and doors, leaks, mould, electrical issues and malfunctioning heating systems.

The survey aims to get a wide public response from renters, particularily on the timeframe they’ve waiting on their issue to be resolved.

Deputy Farrell says that the findings will be used to highlight the situation and potentially be shown to Government:

