  • Services

Services

Galway West TD labels Revenue overpayments as 'further disregard for taxpayer money'

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway West TD labels Revenue overpayments as 'further disregard for taxpayer money'
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell says overpayments to Revenue staff shows ‘further disregard for taxpayer money’.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform is reacting to news that overpayments reached almost €1.7m in 2023.

Deputy Farrell says this will be infuriating for any small business owner who feel they’re often pursued fiercely by Revenue to ensure all their tax obligations are settled.

Deputy Farrell says she will be seeking answers from the Government on the issue:

More like this:
no_space
Madra issues urgent appeal as 13 puppies found near Bushypark

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMadra is issuing an urgent appeal for help after 13 p...

no_space
Salthill-native Senator calls for politicians' allowances to be restored to 'pre-crash levels'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSalthill-native Senator Gerard Craughwell is calling ...

no_space
Green light for major new theatre building in heart of city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light's been given for a major new theatre ...

no_space
Road closures on key city streets on Saturday for annual 'Streets of Galway' race

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere'll be closures on key roads in the city tomorro...

no_space
Galway auditions this weekend for becoming video doorbell voice

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway auditions to become the Irish voice of a d...

no_space
‘Connections’ celebrates bonds between Irish people and sea

Connections, a new, solo exhibition from Patrick Kenneally, will open at Kinvara’s Courthouse Gal...

no_space
Top-class cast for ‘Finding Sophie’

Actors Denis Conway, Kieran Coppinger, Anna Healy and Charlene Kelly will star in the world premi...

no_space
Slick Salthill side lay down positive county title marker

Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-17 Mountbellew-Moylough 1-10 By STEPHEN GLENNON AT TUAM STADIUM ...

no_space
Oughterard fly out of blocks in convincing first round win

Oughterard 0-22 St Michael's 2-10 By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium IN a wind assisted ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up