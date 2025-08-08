Galway West TD labels Revenue overpayments as 'further disregard for taxpayer money'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell says overpayments to Revenue staff shows ‘further disregard for taxpayer money’.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform is reacting to news that overpayments reached almost €1.7m in 2023.

Deputy Farrell says this will be infuriating for any small business owner who feel they’re often pursued fiercely by Revenue to ensure all their tax obligations are settled.

Deputy Farrell says she will be seeking answers from the Government on the issue: