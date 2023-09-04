Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton responds to ‘opportunistic’ label in condemning interview with John Gilligan
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Virgin Media has accused Galway West TD and Drugs Minister Hildegarde Naughton of being opportunistic in condemning the station’s three-part programme on convicted drug dealer John Gilligan
The comments were made just before John Gilligan was due before a Spanish court to face drugs and weapon charges, along with his son Darren and six others
In the last hour John Gilligan has been handed a suspended prison sentence on drug smuggling charges.
Lawyers for the 71 year old confirmed a plea bargain had been struck with prosecuters.
He admitted to smuggling cannabis and powerful sleeping pills into Ireland – and being the owner of a gun found in the back garden of his Costa Blanca home.
He was handed a 22-month suspended sentence as part of the deal.
Meanwhile The three-part programme about John Gilligan begins on Virgin Media tonight.
Minister for Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton and Veronica Guerin’s brother Jimmy are among those who’ve expressed concerns about the show.
The programme’s producer David Harvey accepts it’s upsetting for the Guerin family, but dismissed Minister Naughton’s response.
Minister Hildegarde Naughton has responded to those claims she was being opportunistic by voicing her concerns:
More like this:
University of Galway Professor Alma McCarthy honoured at Irish Academy of Management conference
University of Galway Professor Alma McCarthy has been recognised for her contribution to academi...
University of Galway academics sign open letter for 100 per cent plant-based catering in Irish universities
Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 60 Irish academics, including a group from University o...
Farmers in North Galway “sleeping with guns” due to rampant trespassing and lurching
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers in North Galway are “sleeping with guns in their be...
Aldi seeks permission to increase opening hours in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermarket chain Aldi is seeking planning permission to extend i...
Energy upgrade works completed at 1,500 Galway homes so far this year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1,500 homes across Galway have received energy upgrade wor...
13% of Galway schoolchildren being taught in oversized classes
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 13 percent of primary school children in Galway were taugh...
Vandals believed to have targeted glazed feature on new Galway City bridge
A pane of glass on a design feature of the Galway City’s newest bridge has been smashed, possibly...
Innovative project helps Galway’s primary school kids to become authors
More and more primary school children have become published writers in Galway City and county tha...
Inspectors give clean bill of health to medical facilities
HIQA inspectors have given the thumbs-up to a private dental practice and a diagnostics medical f...