Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton keen to expand pilot drug overdose training programme

Published:

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton keen to expand pilot drug overdose training programme
Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton is keen to expand a pilot drug overdose training programme.

The programme to reverse the effects of heroin is being rolled out in Galway, and 15 other counties, and it’s expected to become more available this year.


The Minister of State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy says the lifesaving effects of ‘Nah-lox-ohne’ were highlighted during the recent overdose cases in Dublin and Cork.

The local Fine Gael Deputy is anxious the programme is accessible to more people:

 

