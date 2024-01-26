Galway West TD grills Taoiseach in Dáil over shortage of school bus drivers
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway West TD Noel Grealish has grilled the Taoiseach in the Dáil over the ongoing shortage of school bus drivers.
He gave an example of more than 40 children attending St. Paul’s in Oughterard, who are without a service since last October.
Deputy Grealish also outlined how private bus companies contracted by Bus Eireann are facing huge problems finding drivers.
And he argued that one of the main problems is that drivers have to retire at 70.
Speaking in response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he’ll be looking into the prospect of that limit being raised to 75.
