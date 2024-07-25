Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not stand for next general election
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not be standing for the next general election.
Deputy Ó Cuív has been a TD for Galway West since 1992, and has also served as a Minister for multiple departments, and as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Announcing his decision, Deputy O Cuív says he will continue to work as usual until the end of his term, and he is thanking those who have supported him.
Tánaiste Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Éamon Ó Cuív, saying he was an outstanding and hardworking parliamentarian and Minister, and is a huge loss to public life.
The post Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not stand for next general election appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Fears over future of post office in Oughterard put to bed with announcement of new operator
Fears over the future of the post office in Oughterard have been put to bed with the announcement...
Tickets available now for Pearse Stadium screening of All Ireland Final
Tickets can now be secured for the screening of the All Ireland Final at Pearse Stadium in Salthi...
The Clare hurlers who refused to give up are now best in the land
Inside Track with John McIntyre HOW can you do justice to a match which had everything. All we...
Biden departure takes age out of the equation
World of Politics with Harry McGee The oldest person to become Taoiseach was Seán Lemass, who ...
Voluntary aspect of nature law has to be set in stone
THE voluntary element of farmers’ participation in the recently passed EU Nature Restoration Law ...
Galway can crown a great summer with their tenth All-Ireland triumph
DEEP into the dying embers of the Connacht senior football semi-final at Markievicz Park last Apr...
Goals from Leonard and Davoren help Tribeswomen subdue the Rebels
Galway 2-7 Cork 0-10 ANYTHING you can do; we can do too! That appears to be the mantra of t...
Portman docks in for gigs on home ground
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Tom Portman is one of Galway’s most versatile and prolific mus...
Concerns over neighbouring lands and the long-term impacts of EU’s Nature Law
THE right of farmers to be able to keep their lands in productive agricultural use has to be ‘the...