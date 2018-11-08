Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv sacked from Fianna Fail front bench

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív has been sacked from the Fianna Fáil front bench.

It follows punishment for Senator Mark Daly after the two launched a candidate for the Northern Irish elections without approval from party HQ.

Éamon Ó Cuív and Mark Daly launched the campaign of Sorcha McAnespy last month unveiling her as the first Fianna Fáil candidate to contest elections in Northern Ireland.

The only problem being party HQ hadn’t signed off it, and wasn’t aware of the launch.

Fianna Fáil is trying to run candidates in the North and is negotiating a potential merger with the SDLP to do that.

But the unveiling of Sorcha McAnespy was unsanctioned, seen as party members going rouge, and left Micheál Martin fuming.

Yesterday he sacked Senator Mark Daly as Deputy leader in the Seanad, and today Éamon Ó Cuív has been removed as rural affairs spokesman.

It’s the second time Eamon De Valera’s grandson has been sacked from the front bench.

He was also removed as Deputy leader in 2012 after opposing Fianna Fáil’s view on the fiscal compact treaty