Galway West Sinn Féin candidate Mairéad Farrell says urgent action is needed after people have been turned away from homeless services in Galway.

The Cold Weather Response accommodation has been forced to turn people away in recent days despite the freezing temperatures forecasted.

Deputy Farrell has been told by Galway City Council that no beds are expected to be available until Friday.

The Sinn Féin TD says it isn’t good enough and Government action is urgently needed.