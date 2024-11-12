  • Services

Galway West People Before Profit candidate Maisie McMaster claims comments on UHG cancer services are 'woefully out of touch'

Galway West People Before Profit candidate Maisie McMaster has described the recent advertisements by Fianna Fáil’s Grainne Seoige as ‘woefully out of touch’.

It comes after the Fianna Fáil candidate promised to fight to improve cancer services at University Hospital Galway if elected.

But the People Before Profit candidate says Fianna Fáil is the reason why the health service is struggling – having held the health ministry for the past five years.

Maisie McMaster is committed to stop the two-tier health system by prioritising a fully funded public health service.

