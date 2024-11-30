  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Galway West: Mairéad Farrell (SF) in pole position

Published:

Galway West: Mairéad Farrell (SF) in pole position
Share story:

By Dara Bradley

With 82% of votes tallied in Galway West, there are seven contenders in the running for five seats.

Mairéad Farrell (Sinn Féin) with 13% of the vote is in prime position to top the poll.

Noel Grealish (Ind) on 10% and Hildegarde Naughton on 10% will expect to pick up a large share of the Maree and Oranmore boxes yet to be tallied.

Noel Thomas (Ind Ire) is in a strong position on 11% to challenge for a seat, and John Connolly (FF) on 12% will be hoping for a better transfer rate to fend Thomas off and retain the seat held by Éamon Ó Cuív since 1992.

Séan Kyne polled well and at 10% puts Fine Gael in with an outside chance of a second seat.

Catherine Connolly (Ind) on 11% has polled consistently across the constituency and should retain her seat.

Others include: Gráinne Seoige (FF, 5%), Eibhlín Seoighthe (Soc Dem 4%), Helen Ogbu, Labour, is on 3%; Senator Pauline O’Reilly (Green) is on 3%; , and Mike Cubbard (Ind) is on 3%.

ENDS

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Roscommon/Galway: Fitzmaurice to comfortably top the poll

Poll-topper Michael Fitzmaurice is set to repeat his achievement this time out in Roscommon/Galwa...

no_space
Galway East: Dolan to top the poll as Rabbitte faces a battle for her seat

Fianna Fáil’s Albert Dolan looks set to top the poll in Galway East while his party colleague, ou...

no_space
Roscommon/Galway: Battle for third seat will go down to the wire

The two sitting TDs look set to top the poll in Roscommon/Galway with both Michael Fitzmaurice – ...

no_space
Galway East: Canney and Dolan close to quota on first count

With just 25 boxes to be tallied in the Galway East constituency, it is becoming clear that Sean ...

no_space
Galway West: Grealish surges into race with two-thirds of votes tallied

Independent TD Noel Grealish is back in the reckoning for a seat in Galway West, with 63% of boxe...

no_space
Galway West: Thomas makes strong gains for Independent Ireland

By Dara Bradley Independent Ireland has made big gains in Conamara at the expense of Fianna Fáil...

no_space
Galway East: Canney to top the poll – and Dolan will take a seat

With 96 of 169 boxes in Galway East tallied, Seán Canney (Ind) looks set to top the poll - while ...

no_space
Galway East: Canney heading to top the poll

The early indications from Galway East are that sitting TD Sean Canney will top the poll in Galwa...

no_space
Galway West: Fine Gael polling strongly

By Dara Bradley Fine Gael is in the hunt for two seats in Galway West, with Government Chief Whi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up