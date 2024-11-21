Galway West Labour candidate Helen Ogbu says party has vision for "transformative" mental health reform

Labour is committed to building a health services that prioritises robust mental health supports and services.

That’s according to Galway West party candidate and City Councillor Helen Ogbu, who says 40% of people experience mental health challenges at some point.

But, she argues, mental health services remain critically underfunded, getting less than 6% of the overall health budget.

Councillor Ogbu says Labour would boost this to 10%, and appoint new Government and HSE leads to oversee a transformation of services.