Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne tipped to succeed Denis Naughten as Communications Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Speculation is mounting this evening as to who will succeed Denis Naughten as Communications Minister following his shock resignation this afternoon.

Group Political Editor with the Irish Independent Kevin Doyle says Minister of State Sean Kyne is the obvious choice to succeed Minister Naughten.

He believes the Taoiseach would be making a mistake in choosing another widely tipped favorite, Frances Fitzgerald – and Minister Kyne is an obvious answer as he’s already in that department.