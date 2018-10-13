Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne ‘looking forward’ to challenge of Chief Whip

Galway Bay fm news – Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne says he’s looking forward to the challenge of being the Governments Chief Whip.

It’s after the Taoiseach announced a re-shuffle of his cabinet ministers today, in the wake of the shock resignation of Communications Minister Denis Naughten.

The move includes the promotion of two Galway TD’s – Minister Kyne and Galway East Independent Deputy Sean Canney.

As well as becoming Chief Whip, Minister Kyne will also take up the role of Gaeltacht Minister for the second time.

The role of the Whip is primarily to ensure that all deputies attend for Dáil Business and follow the government line on all issues.

Meanwhile, Deputy Canney will become Junior Minister at the Departments of Rural & Community Development and Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

His appointment is seen as confirmation of his support for government, bringing their number of Dail votes to 55; 57 are needed for a majority.

Richard Bruton takes over the vacated Communications Ministerial role, following the resignation of Denis Naughten on Thursday.

He’s succeeded in his former post as Minister for Education & Skills by former Chief Whip Joe McHugh.

Minister Kyne says he’s honored to be put forward as Chief Whip – and is looking forward to the challenge.