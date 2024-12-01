  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Galway West: John Connolly boosted by big transfer from Seoige

Published:

Galway West: John Connolly boosted by big transfer from Seoige
Share story:

Fianna Fáil City Councillor John Connolly has taken a major step towards taking a seat in Galway West with transfers from his running mate, Gráinne Seoige.

Connolly hoovered up 1,437 of Seoige’s transfers, bringing him closer to a quota, and leapfrogging Catherine Connolly (Ind, no relation) into second place.

Eibhlín Seoighthe (Soc Dem) has been eliminated on the tenth count, and her votes will now be distributed. That should push Catherine Connolly (Ind) and Mairéad Farrell (SF), over the line; and edge John Connolly closer to the finish line.

The final two seats will be determined by transfers from Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne, and will be filled by two of three candidates, Hildegarde Naughton (FG), Noel Grealish (Ind) or Noel Thomas (Ind Ire), with the latter an outside chance.

 

Galway West

No of Seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Quota: 10,047

 

Ninth count

Distribution of Seoige’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +197 9,532

Connolly, John (FF) +1,437 9,291

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +227 8,977

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +192 7,969

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +341 7,082

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +281 7,017

Kyne, Seán (FG) +315 6,042

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +70 3,911 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 102

(*sitting TD)

 

Galway West

No of Seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Quota: 10,047

Ninth Count

Distribution of Ogbu’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +242 9,335

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +600 8,750

Connolly, John (FF) +160 7,854

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +75 7,777

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +268 6,741

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +63 6,736

Kyne, Seán (FG) +127 5,727

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +886 3,841

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +80 3,162 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 121 (total 354)

(*sitting TD)

 

Galway West

No of Seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Quota: 10,047

 

 

 

Eighth count

Distribution of Cubbard’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +439 9,093

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +596 8,150

Connolly, John (FF) +237 7,694

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +437 7,702

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +210 6,673

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +120 6,473

Kyne, Seán (FG) +78 5,600

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +66 3,082

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +70 2,955

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +108 2,622 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 90

(*sitting TD)

 

Seventh count

Distribution of O’Reilly’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +72 8,654

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +384 7,554

Connolly, John (FF) +103 7,457

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +37 7,265

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +26 6,463

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +288 6,353

Kyne, Séan (FG) +120 5,522

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +54 3,016

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +367 2,885

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +408 2,514

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +32 2,451 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 27 (total 143)

 

Sixth count

Distribution of Lenihan’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +137 8,582

Connolly, John (FF) +124 7,354

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +272 7,228

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +136 7,170

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +388 6,437

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +34 6,065

Kyne, Séan (FG) +51 5,402

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +21 2,962

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +25 2,518

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +109 2,419

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +27 2,106

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +26 1,918 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 69

 

Fifth count

Distribution of McMaster’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +213 8,445

Connolly, John (FF) +4 7,230

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +174 7,034

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +5 6,956

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +16 6,049

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +6 6,031

Kyne, Séan (FG) +2 5,351

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +4 2,941

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +316 2,493

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +19 2,310

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +97 2,079

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +49 1,892

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +12 1,419 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 9

 

Fourth count

Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232

Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025

Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 28

 

Third Count Distribution of McMahon’s transfers:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +26 8,195

Connolly, John (FF) +8 7,203

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +17 6,905

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +18 6,770

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +1 6,015

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +112 5,815

Kyne, Séan (FG) +3 5,338

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +2 2,934

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +27 2,250

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +1 2,175

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +1 1,977

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +1 1,840

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +65 1,303

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +9 916

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +156 631 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable: 8

 

Second count

distribution of Feeney’s transfers:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +5 8169

Connolly, John (FF) +3 7,195

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +1 6,888

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +5 6,752

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3 6,014

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +3 5,703

Kyne, Séan (FG) +0 5,335

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,932

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +4 2,223

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,174

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +3 1,976

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +0 1,831

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +5 1,238

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +2 907

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +6 475

McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) +5 455 ELIMINATED

 

FIRST COUNT:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) 8,164

Connolly, John (FF) 7,192

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) 6,887

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) 6,747

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) 6,011

Thomas, Noel (Ind) 5,700

Kyne, Séan (FG) 5,335

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) 2,929

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) 2,172

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) 2,219

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) 1,973

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) 1,839

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) 1,233

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) 905

McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) 450

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) 469

Feeney, Patrick (Ind) 52 ELIMINATED

 

 

 

Pictured: John Connolly (FF).

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Galway West: End of the road for Gráinne Seoige’s Dáil hopes

Gráinne Seoige has bowed out of the race for a seat in Galway West on the ninth count. The Fia...

no_space
Roscommon Galway: Childhood dream becomes reality at 61 for new TD

GP Martin Daly has harboured dreams of entering politics since he was a young lad. And now at ...

no_space
Galway West: Grealish extends lead over Thomas as Ogbu goes out

Helen Ogbu of the Labour Party has been eliminated in Galway West on the eighth count. Ogbu, a...

no_space
Galway West: Campaign was ‘great craic’ says Gráinne Seoige

Gráinne Seoige said she was proud of the General Election campaign she ran, despite coming up wel...

no_space
Roscommon Galway: Kerrane (SF) and Daly (FF) elected to complete count

All seats have now been filled in the Roscommon-Galway constituency, with the election of Claire ...

no_space
Galway West: Former Mayor Cubbard is eliminated

A two-time Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard has been eliminated on the seventh count in Galway West....

no_space
Galway East: Election of Roche (FG) and O’Hara (SF) completes the count

The final two seats in Galway East have been filled by Fine Gael’s Pete Roche and Sinn Féin’s Lou...

no_space
Roscommon/Galway: Kerrane and Daly set to take final two seats after Murphy elimination

The elimination of Eugene Murphy has further clarified the destination of the three seats in Rosc...

no_space
Galway West: Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly bows out

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has been eliminated on the sixth count in Galway West. Th...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up