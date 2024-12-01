Galway West: Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly bows out

-
Author: Dara Bradley
Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has been eliminated on the sixth count in Galway West.
The party’s Chairperson and Director of Elections’ vote was in line with the Green trend nationally, as the Government junior coalition partner was punished by the electorate.
The Aontú transfers of Lenihan in that sixth count helped Noel Thomas of Independent Ireland to increase his lead over the two Fine Gael candidates, Hildegarde Naughton and Seán Kyne, while Noel Grealish moved ahead of fellow Independent Catherine Connolly.
Some 1,918 votes of O’Reilly, who was not at the count centre in Salthill, will now be distributed in the seventh count.
Galway West
No of Seats: 5
Electorate: 103,713
Total poll: 60,652
Spoiled: 375
Valid poll: 60,277
Quota: 10,047
Sixth Count
Distribution of Lenihan’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +137 8,582
Connolly, John (FF) +124 7,354
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +272 7,228
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +136 7,170
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +388 6,437
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +34 6,065
Kyne, Séan (FG) +51 5,402
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +21 2,962
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +25 2,518
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +109 2,419
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +27 2,106
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +26 1,918 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 69 (total 116)
(*sitting TD)
Fifth Count
Distribution of McMaster’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +213 8,445
Connolly, John (FF) +4 7,230
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +174 7,034
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +5 6,956
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +16 6,049
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +6 6,031
Kyne, Séan (FG) +2 5,351
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +4 2,941
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +316 2,493
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +19 2,310
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +97 2,079
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +49 1,892
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +12 1,419 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 9
Fourth Count
Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232
Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025
Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 28
Third Count
Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232
Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025
Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 28
Second count
distribution of Feeney’s transfers:
*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +5 8169
Connolly, John (FF) +3 7,195
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +1 6,888
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +5 6,752
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3 6,014
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +3 5,703
Kyne, Séan (FG) +0 5,335
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,932
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,174
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +4 2,223
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +0 1,831
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +3 1,976
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +5 1,238
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +2 907
Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +6 475
McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) +5 455 ELIMINATED
FIRST COUNT:
*Farell, Mairéad (SF) 8,164
Connolly, John (FF) 7,192
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) 6,887
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) 6,747
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) 6,011
Thomas, Noel (Ind) 5,700
Kyne, Séan (FG) 5,335
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) 2,929
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) 2,172
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) 2,219
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) 1,839
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) 1,973
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) 1,233
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) 905
McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) 450
Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) 469
Feeney, Patrick (Ind) 52 ELIMINATED
Pictured: Senator Pauline O’Reilly.
