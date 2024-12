Galway West: Grealish (Ind) elected on the final count

Noel Grealish breathed a sigh of relief after being elected on the sixteenth and final count in Galway West in the early hours of Monday morning.

Grealish will join Mairéad Farrell (SF), Catherine Connolly (Ind), John Connolly (FF) and Hildegarde Naughton (FG) in the 34th Dáil.

The Independent candidate retained the seat he won for the first time 22 years ago, after a titanic battle with Noel Thomas of Independent Ireland.

The transfer of Hildegarde Naughton’s surplus pushed the Carnmore native ahead of Thomas, who was the last candidate standing not to be elected in this five-seat constituency.

Grealish’s first preference vote was down 14% compared with 2020, despite – or perhaps because of – pre-election speculation that his seat was ‘safe’.

He was elected on the final count, 900 votes ahead of Thomas, without reaching the quota.

The former Progressive Democrat leader was elected first in 2002 and has won a seat in the five General Elections since in Galway West including this one.

Former Fianna Fáil public representative Noel Thomas, who buries his father and namesake later today (Monday), launched a major challenge for a seat that fell just short.

On Saturday, counting lasted for over 14 hours in Galway Lawn Tennis Club, Salthill. Counting resumed on Sunday at 9am, and continued for more than 18 hours, concluding at 3.35am

Galway West

No of seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Candidates elected: Mairéad Farrell (SF), Catherine Connolly (Ind), John Connolly (FF), Hildegarde Naughton (FG) and Noel Grealish (Ind).

Pictured: Noel Grealish celebrates.