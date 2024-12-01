  • Services

Galway West: Grealish extends lead over Thomas as Ogbu goes out

Published:

Galway West: Grealish extends lead over Thomas as Ogbu goes out
Helen Ogbu of the Labour Party has been eliminated in Galway West on the eighth count.

Ogbu, a Galway City Councillor, is the first person of colour to appear on a General Election ballot paper in this constituency – the distribution of Mike Cubbard’s votes were not enough to keep her in the race.

Cubbard’s votes have helped Noel Grealish (Ind) to extend his lead over Noel Thomas (Ind Ire) but the Grealish camp remains concerned that they could be caught by the Conamara candidate in later counts.

Ogbu took 1,973 first preferences, increasing the party’s share of the vote compared with 2020.

Ms Ogbu, a Nigerian national who emigrated to Ireland as a refugee in 2005, becomes the eighth candidate to be excluded, and her 2,622 votes will now be redistributed.

 

Galway West

No of Seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Quota: 10,047

 

Eighth count

Distribution of Cubbard’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +439 9,093

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +596 8,150

Connolly, John (FF) +237 7,694

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +437 7,702

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +210 6,673

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +120 6,473

Kyne, Seán (FG) +78 5,600

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +66 3,082

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +70 2,955

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +108 2,622 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 90

(*sitting TD)

 

Seventh count

Distribution of O’Reilly’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +72 8,654

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +384 7,554

Connolly, John (FF) +103 7,457

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +37 7,265

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +26 6,463

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +288 6,353

Kyne, Séan (FG) +120 5,522

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +54 3,016

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +367 2,885

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +408 2,514

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +32 2,451 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 27 (total 143)

 

Sixth count

Distribution of Lenihan’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +137 8,582

Connolly, John (FF) +124 7,354

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +272 7,228

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +136 7,170

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +388 6,437

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +34 6,065

Kyne, Séan (FG) +51 5,402

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +21 2,962

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +25 2,518

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +109 2,419

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +27 2,106

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +26 1,918 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 69

 

Fifth count

Distribution of McMaster’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +213 8,445

Connolly, John (FF) +4 7,230

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +174 7,034

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +5 6,956

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +16 6,049

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +6 6,031

Kyne, Séan (FG) +2 5,351

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +4 2,941

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +316 2,493

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +19 2,310

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +97 2,079

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +49 1,892

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +12 1,419 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 9

 

Fourth count

Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232

Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025

Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 28

 

Third Count Distribution of McMahon’s transfers:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +26 8,195

Connolly, John (FF) +8 7,203

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +17 6,905

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +18 6,770

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +1 6,015

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +112 5,815

Kyne, Séan (FG) +3 5,338

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +2 2,934

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +27 2,250

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +1 2,175

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +1 1,977

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +1 1,840

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +65 1,303

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +9 916

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +156 631 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable: 8

 

Second count

distribution of Feeney’s transfers:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +5 8169

Connolly, John (FF) +3 7,195

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +1 6,888

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +5 6,752

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3 6,014

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +3 5,703

Kyne, Séan (FG) +0 5,335

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,932

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +4 2,223

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,174

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +3 1,976

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +0 1,831

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +5 1,238

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +2 907

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +6 475

McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) +5 455 ELIMINATED

 

FIRST COUNT:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) 8,164

Connolly, John (FF) 7,192

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) 6,887

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) 6,747

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) 6,011

Thomas, Noel (Ind) 5,700

Kyne, Séan (FG) 5,335

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) 2,929

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) 2,172

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) 2,219

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) 1,973

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) 1,839

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) 1,233

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) 905

McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) 450

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) 469

Feeney, Patrick (Ind) 52 ELIMINATED

 

 

