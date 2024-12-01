Galway West: Grealish extends lead over Thomas as Ogbu goes out

-
-
Helen Ogbu of the Labour Party has been eliminated in Galway West on the eighth count.
Ogbu, a Galway City Councillor, is the first person of colour to appear on a General Election ballot paper in this constituency – the distribution of Mike Cubbard’s votes were not enough to keep her in the race.
Cubbard’s votes have helped Noel Grealish (Ind) to extend his lead over Noel Thomas (Ind Ire) but the Grealish camp remains concerned that they could be caught by the Conamara candidate in later counts.
Ogbu took 1,973 first preferences, increasing the party’s share of the vote compared with 2020.
Ms Ogbu, a Nigerian national who emigrated to Ireland as a refugee in 2005, becomes the eighth candidate to be excluded, and her 2,622 votes will now be redistributed.
Galway West
No of Seats: 5
Electorate: 103,713
Total poll: 60,652
Spoiled: 375
Valid poll: 60,277
Quota: 10,047
Eighth count
Distribution of Cubbard’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +439 9,093
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +596 8,150
Connolly, John (FF) +237 7,694
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +437 7,702
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +210 6,673
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +120 6,473
Kyne, Seán (FG) +78 5,600
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +66 3,082
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +70 2,955
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +108 2,622 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 90
(*sitting TD)
Seventh count
Distribution of O’Reilly’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +72 8,654
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +384 7,554
Connolly, John (FF) +103 7,457
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +37 7,265
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +26 6,463
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +288 6,353
Kyne, Séan (FG) +120 5,522
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +54 3,016
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +367 2,885
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +408 2,514
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +32 2,451 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 27 (total 143)
Sixth count
Distribution of Lenihan’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +137 8,582
Connolly, John (FF) +124 7,354
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +272 7,228
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +136 7,170
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +388 6,437
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +34 6,065
Kyne, Séan (FG) +51 5,402
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +21 2,962
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +25 2,518
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +109 2,419
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +27 2,106
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +26 1,918 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 69
Fifth count
Distribution of McMaster’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +213 8,445
Connolly, John (FF) +4 7,230
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +174 7,034
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +5 6,956
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +16 6,049
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +6 6,031
Kyne, Séan (FG) +2 5,351
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +4 2,941
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +316 2,493
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +19 2,310
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +97 2,079
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +49 1,892
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +12 1,419 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 9
Fourth count
Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232
Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025
Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 28
Third Count Distribution of McMahon’s transfers:
*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +26 8,195
Connolly, John (FF) +8 7,203
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +17 6,905
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +18 6,770
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +1 6,015
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +112 5,815
Kyne, Séan (FG) +3 5,338
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +2 2,934
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +27 2,250
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +1 2,175
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +1 1,977
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +1 1,840
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +65 1,303
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +9 916
Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +156 631 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable: 8
Second count
distribution of Feeney’s transfers:
*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +5 8169
Connolly, John (FF) +3 7,195
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +1 6,888
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +5 6,752
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3 6,014
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +3 5,703
Kyne, Séan (FG) +0 5,335
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,932
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +4 2,223
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,174
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +3 1,976
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +0 1,831
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +5 1,238
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +2 907
Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +6 475
McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) +5 455 ELIMINATED
FIRST COUNT:
*Farell, Mairéad (SF) 8,164
Connolly, John (FF) 7,192
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) 6,887
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) 6,747
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) 6,011
Thomas, Noel (Ind) 5,700
Kyne, Séan (FG) 5,335
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) 2,929
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) 2,172
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) 2,219
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) 1,973
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) 1,839
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) 1,233
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) 905
McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) 450
Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) 469
Feeney, Patrick (Ind) 52 ELIMINATED
