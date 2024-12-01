  • Services

Galway West: Former Mayor Cubbard is eliminated

Published:

Galway West: Former Mayor Cubbard is eliminated
A two-time Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard has been eliminated on the seventh count in Galway West.

The Independent Galway City Councillor was overtaken by Labour’s Helen Ogbu following the distribution of Green Party Pauline O’Reilly’s votes.

Cubbard was offered a re-count, because he was 61 votes short of being able to reclaim his campaign costs. But he declined, as 61 was too many votes to make up.

His votes will now be counted and redistributed in the eighth count – they are likely to favour Independents Catherine Connolly and Noel Grealish.

 

Galway West

No of Seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Quota: 10,047

 

Seventh Count

Distribution of O’Reilly’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +72 8,654

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +384 7,554

Connolly, John (FF) +103 7,457

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +37 7,265

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +26 6,463

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +288 6,353

Kyne, Seán (FG) +120 5,522

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +54 3,016

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +367 2,885

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +408 2,514

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +32 2,451 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 27 (total 143)

(*sitting TD)

 

 

Sixth Count

Distribution of Lenihan’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +137 8,582

Connolly, John (FF) +124 7,354

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +272 7,228

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +136 7,170

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +388 6,437

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +34 6,065

Kyne, Seán (FG) +51 5,402

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +21 2,962

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +25 2,518

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +109 2,419

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +27 2,106

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +26 1,918 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 69

(*sitting TD)

 

Fifth Count

Distribution of McMaster’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +213 8,445

Connolly, John (FF) +4 7,230

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +174 7,034

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +5 6,956

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +16 6,049

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +6 6,031

Kyne, Seán (FG) +2 5,351

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +4 2,941

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +316 2,493

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +19 2,310

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +97 2,079

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +49 1,892

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +12 1,419 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 9

 

Fourth Count

Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232

Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025

Kyne, Seán (FG) +11 5,349

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 28

 

Third Count

Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232

Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025

Kyne, Seán (FG) +11 5,349

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 28

 

Second count

distribution of Feeney’s transfers:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +5 8169

Connolly, John (FF) +3 7,195

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +1 6,888

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +5 6,752

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3 6,014

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +3 5,703

Kyne, Seán (FG) +0 5,335

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,932

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,174

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +4 2,223

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +0 1,831

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +3 1,976

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +5 1,238

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +2 907

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +6 475

McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) +5 455 ELIMINATED

 

FIRST COUNT:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) 8,164

Connolly, John (FF) 7,192

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) 6,887

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) 6,747

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) 6,011

Thomas, Noel (Ind) 5,700

Kyne, Seán (FG) 5,335

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) 2,929

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) 2,172

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) 2,219

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) 1,839

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) 1,973

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) 1,233

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) 905

McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) 450

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) 469

Feeney, Patrick (Ind) 52 ELIMINATED

 

Pictured: Mike Cubbard (Ind)

