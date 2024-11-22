Galway West Fine Gael candidate Sean Kyne says Galway City Taskforce needed

A dedicated Galway City Taskforce should be established to rejuvenate the city and guide its future development.

That’s according to Galway West Fine Gael candidate Sean Kyne, who says Galway has incredible potential.

He wants to see stakeholders brought together to focus on key areas like safety, investment, business, vibrant community life and traffic solutions.

Sean Kyne says people are worried about the future of Galway City – and it’s ability to attract and retain residents, shoppers and visitors – unless something is done.