Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige vows to reform ‘outdated and punitive’ social welfare means testing

Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige has vowed to reform the ‘outdated and punitive’ social welfare means testing criteria if elected.

Ms Seoige believes the current system penalises communities who rely heavily on social welfare to meet basic needs.

It follows the Committee for Social Protection’s recent report which aims to make means testing for welfare payments fairer for individuals and families in need.

The Fianna Fáil candidate adds that it’s ‘complete madness’ that adults living with lifelong disabilities can lose their Disability Allowance if they receive inheritance.