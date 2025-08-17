  • Services

Galway West Deputy John Connolly welcomes 10% pay rise for Irish Language Assistants

Published:

Galway West Deputy John Connolly welcomes 10% pay rise for Irish Language Assistants
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Language Assistants are to receive a 10% pay rise as part of a €1.964m nationwide package for the 2025/26 school year.

The Language Assistants Scheme, managed on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development by Muintearas in the Western Region, Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne in the Southern Region, and Glór na nGael in Gaeltacht Service Towns and Irish-Language Networks, is also being extended by one year.

As a result of this funding, the hourly pay rate for Language Assistants will increase from €23.20 to €25.52 from the beginning of the new school year.

The announcement of the pay rise has been welcomed by spokesperson on Further and Higher Education and TD for Galway West, Deputy John Connolly, who spoke to Galway Bay FM News this morning.

