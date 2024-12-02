Galway West: Connolly (FF) and Naughton (FG) re-elected; Grealish and Thomas in tussle for last seat
Galway West’s newest TD is John Connolly, who has retained the seat for Fianna Fáil held by veteran Éamon Ó Cuív since 1992.
And Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton has taken the fourth seat, thanks to transfers from party colleague Senator Seán Kyne.
Connolly took 1,242 of Kyne’s transfers to take the third seat, while Naughton took a whopping 3,298 to take the fourth seat on the fourteenth count.
There remains an outside chance of a shock at the Salthill count centre this Monday morning – Noel Thomas of Independent Ireland unseating Independent Noel Grealish.
The distribution of fellow Moycullen man Kyne’s votes puts Thomas, a Galway County Councillor, back in the hunt for the fifth and final seat.
Connolly’s surplus of 941 will now be redistributed; followed by Naughton’s surplus.
Replacing retiring Ó Cuív, Connolly, a school principal in Athenry and Galway City Councillor, becomes the first Bearna man to be elected to Dáil Éireann.
Galway West
No of seats: 5
Electorate: 103,713
Total poll: 60,652
Spoiled: 375
Valid poll: 60,277
Quota: 10,047
Fourteenth count
Distribution of Kyne’s transfers:
Connolly, John (FF) +1,242 10,988 ELECTED
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3,298 10,942 ELECTED
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +495 8,717
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +892 8,134
Non-transferable: 444
(*sitting TD)
ELECTED SO FAR: Mairéad Farrell (SF), Catherine Connolly (Ind), John Connolly (FF) and Hildegarde Naughton (FG).
Thirteenth count
Distribution of Connolly’s surplus of 531:
Connolly, John (FF) +154 9,746
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +74 8,222
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +170 7,644
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +43 7,242
Kyne, Seán (FG) +90 6,371 ELIMINATED
Twelfth count
Distribution of Farrell’s surplus of 563:
Connolly, John (FF) +108 9,592
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +69 8,148
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +79 7,474
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +61 7,199
Kyne, Seán (FG) +46 6,281
Non-transferable: 200
Eleventh count
Distribution of Seoighthe’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +1,078 10,610 ELECTED
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +1,601 10,578 ELECTED
Connolly, John (FF) +193 9,484
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +110 8,079
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +313 7,395
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +121 7,138
Kyne, Seán (FG) +193 6,235
Tenth count
Distribution of Seoige’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +197 9,532
Connolly, John (FF) +1,437 9,291
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +227 8,977
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +192 7,969
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +341 7,082
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +281 7,017
Kyne, Seán (FG) +315 6,042
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +70 3,911 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 102
Ninth count
Distribution of Ogbu’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +242 9,335
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +600 8,750
Connolly, John (FF) +160 7,854
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +75 7,777
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +268 6,741
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +63 6,736
Kyne, Seán (FG) +127 5,727
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +886 3,841
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +80 3,162 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 121
Eighth count
Distribution of Cubbard’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +439 9,093
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +596 8,150
Connolly, John (FF) +237 7,694
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +437 7,702
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +210 6,673
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +120 6,473
Kyne, Seán (FG) +78 5,600
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +66 3,082
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +70 2,955
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +108 2,622 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 90
Seventh count
Distribution of O’Reilly’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +72 8,654
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +384 7,554
Connolly, John (FF) +103 7,457
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +37 7,265
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +26 6,463
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +288 6,353
Kyne, Séan (FG) +120 5,522
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +54 3,016
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +367 2,885
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +408 2,514
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +32 2,451 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 27
Sixth count
Distribution of Lenihan’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +137 8,582
Connolly, John (FF) +124 7,354
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +272 7,228
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +136 7,170
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +388 6,437
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +34 6,065
Kyne, Séan (FG) +51 5,402
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +21 2,962
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +25 2,518
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +109 2,419
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +27 2,106
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +26 1,918 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 69
Fifth count
Distribution of McMaster’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +213 8,445
Connolly, John (FF) +4 7,230
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +174 7,034
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +5 6,956
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +16 6,049
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +6 6,031
Kyne, Séan (FG) +2 5,351
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +4 2,941
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +316 2,493
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +19 2,310
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +97 2,079
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +49 1,892
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +12 1,419 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 9
Fourth count
Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232
Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025
Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 28
Third count
Distribution of McMahon’s transfers:
*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +26 8,195
Connolly, John (FF) +8 7,203
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +17 6,905
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +18 6,770
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +1 6,015
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +112 5,815
Kyne, Séan (FG) +3 5,338
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +2 2,934
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +27 2,250
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +1 2,175
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +1 1,977
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +1 1,840
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +65 1,303
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +9 916
Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +156 631 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable: 8
Second count
Distribution of Feeney’s transfers:
*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +5 8169
Connolly, John (FF) +3 7,195
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +1 6,888
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +5 6,752
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3 6,014
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +3 5,703
Kyne, Séan (FG) +0 5,335
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,932
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +4 2,223
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,174
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +3 1,976
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +0 1,831
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +5 1,238
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +2 907
Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +6 475
McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) +5 455 ELIMINATED
First count
*Farell, Mairéad (SF) 8,164
Connolly, John (FF) 7,192
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) 6,887
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) 6,747
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) 6,011
Thomas, Noel (Ind) 5,700
Kyne, Séan (FG) 5,335
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) 2,929
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) 2,172
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) 2,219
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) 1,973
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) 1,839
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) 1,233
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) 905
McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) 450
Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) 469
Feeney, Patrick (Ind) 52 ELIMINATED
Pictured: A jubilant John Connolly (FF) celebrates his election.
