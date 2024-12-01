  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Galway West: Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan eliminated

Published:

Galway West: Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan eliminated
Share story:

Pádraig Lenihan of Aontú has been eliminated on the fifth count in Galway West, following the distribution of People Before Profit-Solidarity candidate Maisie McMaster’s transfers.

Her transfers pushed Catherine Connolly ahead of Noel Grealish.

Noel Thomas of Independent Ireland is expected to gain most from the Aontú transfers in the next count.

 

Galway West

No of Seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Quota: 10,047

 

Fifth Count

Distribution of McMaster’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +213 8,445

Connolly, John (FF) +4 7,230

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +174 7,034

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +5 6,956

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +16 6,049

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +6 6,031

Kyne, Séan (FG) +2 5,351

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +4 2,941

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +316 2,493

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +19 2,310

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +97 2,079

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +49 1,892

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +12 1,419 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 9

(*sitting TD)

 

Fourth Count

Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232

Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025

Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 28

 

Third Count

Distribution of Cahill’s transfers:

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232

Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025

Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 28

 

Second count

distribution of Feeney’s transfers:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +5 8169

Connolly, John (FF) +3 7,195

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +1 6,888

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +5 6,752

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3 6,014

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +3 5,703

Kyne, Séan (FG) +0 5,335

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,932

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,174

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +4 2,223

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +0 1,831

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +3 1,976

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +5 1,238

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +2 907

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +6 475

McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) +5 455 ELIMINATED

 

FIRST COUNT:

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) 8,164

Connolly, John (FF) 7,192

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) 6,887

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) 6,747

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) 6,011

Thomas, Noel (Ind) 5,700

Kyne, Séan (FG) 5,335

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) 2,929

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) 2,172

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) 2,219

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) 1,839

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) 1,973

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) 1,233

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) 905

McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) 450

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) 469

Feeney, Patrick (Ind) 52 ELIMINATED

 

Pictured: Pádraig Lenihan (Aontú).

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Galway West: Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly bows out

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has been eliminated on the sixth count in Galway West. Th...

no_space
Roscommon Galway: Kerrane moves closer to re-election

The fifth count saw Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane moving closer to the magic number at the Roscommon...

no_space
Galway West: Thomas grieving death of father

As counting continues at Galway Lawn Tennis Club to fill the five seats in Galway West, one of th...

no_space
Galway East: Minister Anne Rabbitte loses her seat

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat in Galway East. The Portumna woman, who was ...

no_space
Galway West: Thomas moves up as McMaster eliminated

Galway West’s youngest candidate, Maisie McMaster of People Before Profit-Solidarity, has been el...

no_space
Galway East: Birthday boy Dolan elected

Albert Dolan has won the second seat in Galway East – securing a resounding victory on his 26th b...

no_space
Galway West: Cahill eliminated on the third count

AJ Cahill of The Irish People has been eliminated on the third count in Galway West. Following...

no_space
Galway West: McMahon eliminated as counting resumes

Doran McMahon of The Irish Freedom Party has been eliminated on the second count in Galway West a...

no_space
Galway Bay FM's General Election 24 Live Blog – DAY TWO

9.10am - Centres are opening in all three constituencies - Let the counting BEGIN! 9.02am - Final...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up