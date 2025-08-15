Galway voting public deserves reasons why Seoighthe resigned
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley
In September 2013, when former Galway West TD, Brian Walsh was expelled from Fine Gael, voters knew it was because he opposed the Government’s abortion legislation.
He was readmitted 10 months later. And when he resigned from the Dáil, months before the 2016 General Election, Walsh cited medical grounds for quitting politics.
When his former constituency colleague, Éamon Ó Cuív, resigned as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil in the Spring of 2012, nobody was in any doubt that it was because he disagreed with party leader Micheál Martin’s stance on a European treaty.
Whether supporters of Walsh and Ó Cuív liked it or not, they were at least kept informed about their rationale. That’s as it should be. When you are paid by the public purse, you are answerable to the public.
The same was true of former Galway City Councillor, Owen Hanley, who resigned from the Council, and Social Democrats, in January 2023.
The party’s first ever councillor in Galway cited “serious accusations” levelled against him online for his decision to step away.
Politicians resign for many reasons. They leave or change parties for many reasons. But whether it is due to policy, or for personal or health reasons, or whether there are other factors at play, the public has a right to know.
This brings us to Galway City Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe, who recently left the Social Democrats.
As of July 31, she has been an Independent or non-party councillor.
Why? We do not know. She deflected in a statement to Galway Bay fm, when expressing ‘disappointment’ at her departure being leaked to the Irish Times. She apparently said ‘no comment’ to the Galway Advertiser when asked if her resignation had anything to do with the controversy over Dublin TD Eoin Hayes. She circulated a statement to this newspaper, which did not give reasons for resigning, and ignored an invitation to explain more.
Media has moved on, and that’s fair enough. But Seoighthe was elected in City Central on the 11th count in June 2024, with almost 600 votes. And she garnered 2,172 first preferences in November’s General Election, before being eliminated on the 10th count, with almost 4,000 votes.
Many of those voters backed her because she was a Soc Dem — and they are entitled to an explanation from Eibhlín Seoighthe as to why she has left.
Pictured: Former Social Democrat now Independent City Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe, pictured with Galway West TD, and Presidential hopeful, Catherine Connolly, at the General Election count in Salthill last December. Seoighthe has remained tight-lipped about why she quit the party.
More like this:
Substantial funding for four Galway outdoor recreation projects
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour Galway outdoor recreation projects will get thei...
Junior Finance Minister to officially launch West-Midlands Credit Union in Tuam
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Finance Minister Robert Troy is to officially ...
Delays expected as works take place on Old Dublin Road in city today
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMotorists are being advised to expect delays along th...
Salthill Devon and Galway United face off for place in quarter-finals of FAI Cup
As the last non-league side left in the competition, Salthill Devon were always going to get a to...
Salthill Devon squad packed with League of Ireland experience all set for cup thriller
When a press conference in the Connacht Hotel on Wednesday morning involving players from Salthil...
A night of rapid-fire climate action ideas
Australian and now An Spidéal resident, seasoned performer Shani Williams will be host at the Gal...
Celebration of Michael D Higgins for the National Concert Hall
A special evening of poetry and music will be held at the National Concert Hall on Friday, Septem...
Galway’s Indian community sees rise in racist attacks
Galway’s Indian community has not been spared the rise in racist attacks which President Michael ...
Galway City Council hold talks with universities in Park and Ride breakthrough
Galway City Council officials are in advanced talks about using the city’s two university campuse...