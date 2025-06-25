Galway voted most popular summer city break

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has been voted as the country’s most popular summer city break.

Research by Leonardo Hotels has been looking at people’s top tips for travelling around Ireland.

Almost 70% of Irish people chose Galway as their top Summer City break, due to its friendly locals and nightlife.

Wandering Shop Street is the number one activity, beating out visiting the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Belfast’s Titanic Museum and exploring Cork’s English Market.

When it comes to accommodation, the survey by Leonardo Hotels found luxury is most important with 68% saying a comfy bed is essential.

Hotel room icks included bad lighting in the bathroom and poor Wi-Fi connection.

While most guests wouldn’t admit to stealing, almost half said they’d pocket the hotel toiletries, a bold 29% would swipe a pillow, and 26% said the plush towels are too tempting to resist.

Colin Farrell was the runaway winner as Ireland’s dream road trip companion, with Nicola Coughlan in second place followed by Barry Keoghan in third.