Galway volunteers head to Ethiopia for latest phase of orphanage refurbishment

The commitment of a small but incredibly dedicated group of Galway volunteers to making life better for some of Ethiopia’s poorest will be demonstrated again this month when they continue their renovation work on the Sebeta Blind School for Children.

Building for Children, driven by David Mulrooney from Ballygar, was established in 2006, and – with a dedicated group of volunteers from Ballygar, Newbridge, Mountbellew and surrounding areas – they have worked to build and refurbish children’s accommodation in orphanages, hospitals and schools.

In 2019, they first became aware of the Sebeta Blind School in Ethiopia, which serves as a home for 300 blind and visually impaired children aged between five and 18.

Over the past number of years, the group has renovated six of the existing dormitories, complete with new bathrooms, toilets, baths, showers and sinks.

New mattresses and bed linen for all the beds. All rooms were freshly painted, new doors fitted and windows fixed. A new playroom was created and equipped with suitable toys and games.

A first aid room was set up and equipped. The large kitchen was fully rewired and painted. A deep well water pump was replaced, and buffer water tanks were installed.

Five members of the group – David Mulrooney, Padraic Conlon, Michael Conway, Brendan McDonnell and John Mulrooney head off today (Thursday) to get things organised for the remainding 27 members who arrive on Sunday – so that they can get to work straight away.

The voluntary group is made up of many different professions including plumbers, carpenters, electricians, decorators, general workers and a chef.

Their project this year involves focuses on children who have finished primary school. Once their primary education is completed, they must leave the compound and find rooms to rent in the town of Sebeta.

They receive an allowance of 800birr which is about €4.55, from which they have to survive. Usually, they don’t have an enough to buy food and often depend on returning to the primary school to eat what food is left over.

There is a derelict building close to the primary school compound it is hoped to renovate it and develop a kitchen and toilets.

A housemother will be employed to cook a meal for 70 children every day at least guaranteeing them one substantial meal.

The clinic at the school will be updated with a treatment room, a nurse’s station and a room with two beds. At the primary an earthquake has damaged some of the walls and they need to be underpinned to make them safe.

The first two renovated dormitories need to be repainted as the children used the walls as an aid when going from place to place. All of this will be done in ten days so there will be no time for rest.

“We are fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteers, including carpenters, plumbers, builders, civil servants, health workers, and IT professionals, who devote ten days each year to this cause, working under challenging and emotional circumstances,” explained David Mulrooney, the Project Manager and driving force behind this charity from the start.

“We are deeply invested in our mission and assure donors that 100% of all funds raised go directly to project initiatives, as we cover our own travel, accommodation, and food expenses.

We invite you to support our efforts to improve the lives of the children at Sebeta Blind School. These children have so little, often receiving merely one meal a day and needing a replacement blanket only once every five years,” added David.

To make a donation, go to https://www.idonate.ie/cause/BuildingForChildren, or for more information on Building for Children, follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553737445017.

Pictured: Building for Children volunteers and members of the organising committee who are off to Ethiopia this month on their latest mission (front – from left) Conor Somers, Bernie Flanagan, Eimear Fleming, and Aoife Lyons, Aidan McDonnell, with (back) charity founder David Mulrooney, Padraig Mannion, Aine Gordan, Padraig O’Grady, P.J. Farrell, Shane Coleman, Martin Coleman and Padraic Conlon.