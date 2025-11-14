Galway volunteers and students to take part in major national climate march in Dublin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway volunteers and students will be joining tomorrow’s national climate march in Dublin.

A bus full of Trócaire volunteers from Galway, along with members of the University of Galway Students’ Union will make the trip.

It’ll start in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin at 1 tomorrow, and is coinciding a global day of action for climate justice.

Molly Hickey, Environment and Sustainability Officer with the University of Galway Students’ Union explains why they’re attending