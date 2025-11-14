  • Services

Services

Galway volunteers and students to take part in major national climate march in Dublin

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway volunteers and students to take part in major national climate march in Dublin
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway volunteers and students will be joining tomorrow’s national climate march in Dublin.

A bus full of Trócaire volunteers from Galway, along with members of the University of Galway Students’ Union will make the trip.

It’ll start in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin at 1 tomorrow, and is coinciding a global day of action for climate justice.

Molly Hickey, Environment and Sustainability Officer with the University of Galway Students’ Union explains why they’re attending

More like this:
no_space
County councillors pass largest ever budget of €203 million

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has approved a record total bud...

no_space
Inis Oírr and Loughrea schools scoop national science film awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPupils from Gaelscoil Riabhach in Loughrea and Col&aa...

no_space
Eleven Galway-based businesses among Irish Hair and Beauty Award winners

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThirty Galway based businesses have been recognised a...

no_space
Calls for 'unsafe' structures at Queens Gap along River Corrib to be removed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are renewed calls for the removal of structures...

no_space
Just 10 per cent of Gardaí passing out today to be assigned to this region

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust 10 per cent of the new Gardaí passing out of Tem...

no_space
Local TD demands timelines for several new East Galway schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is demanding clear timelines for new build...

no_space
Midlands NorthWest MEP labels Fianna Fáil presidential campaign 'cluster-bleep'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Barry Cowen says the handling...

no_space
Substantial government funding for AMACH LGBT Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAMACH LGBT Galway is to receive 100,000 euro in gover...

no_space
Construction of new community centre in Newcastle to begin early 2026

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConstruction of a new community centre for Newcastle ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up