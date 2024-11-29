Galway Volunteer Centre urgently seeking new home in city centre

Galway Volunteer Centre is urgently seeking new office space in Galway City centre, to allow it to continue its work.

Its current lease in William Street West ends in December 2025, which will not be renewed and there are fears the centre will have no premises to operate from after this.

It is seeking a larger space to allow it to provide more space for staff, and to host public events and community workshops.

Donncha Foley, Development Manger with Galway Volunteer Centre, says they’re keen to hear from other groups who may want to team up with them.