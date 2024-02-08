Galway Volunteer Centre to host major recruitment fair
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Volunteer Centre is encouraging the public to come to its first in-person recruitment fair since 2020.
Over seventy charities and community organisations across the city are expected to be at the fair, such as Cope Galway and Galway Tidy Towns.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s taking place at Leisureland in Salthill from 2 to 5pm on Sunday week, February 18
Development Manager of Galway Volunteer Centre, Donnacha Foley, says there’s a role for everyone:
The post Galway Volunteer Centre to host major recruitment fair appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway city based sock business wins Google national business award
A Galway sock business is one of this years winners in a Google-led competition for small and med...
Former University of Galway student to share harrowing story in stalking documentary
A former University of Galway student will share her horrifying ordeal of being stalked in a spec...
ATU secures €20m for research offices and staff recruitment
Atlantic Technological University has secured almost €20m to enhance research and innovation oppo...
Galway farm selected to take part in national profitability and environmental programme
A Galway farmer has been selected to take part in a national programme which aims to improve farm...
People in Galway had below average level of disposable income in 2021
People in Galway had a below average level of disposable income in 2021. Data from the CSO shows ...
90% of Galway renters have ongoing housing maintenance issues
Almost 90 percent of tenants in Galway are experiencing ongoing housing maintenance issues in the...
Portiuncula Hospital remains under serious pressure as trolley numbers increase to 31
Portiuncula Hospital remains under serious pressure today, as the number of patients on trolleys ...
Dáil hears medical card dental scheme “falling apart” in Galway
The Dáil has heard that the medical card dental scheme is “falling apart” in Galway. ...
Boil Water Notice issued for customers supplied by Carna Kilkieran Public Water Supply
A boil water notices has been issued for over 2,000 customers in the Carna and Kilkieran areas. U...