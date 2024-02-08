  • Services

Services

Galway Volunteer Centre to host major recruitment fair

Published:

Galway Volunteer Centre to host major recruitment fair
Share story:

Galway Volunteer Centre is encouraging the public to come to its first in-person recruitment fair since 2020.

Over seventy charities and community organisations across the city are expected to be at the fair, such as Cope Galway and Galway Tidy Towns.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’s taking place at Leisureland in Salthill from 2 to 5pm on Sunday week, February 18

Development Manager of Galway Volunteer Centre, Donnacha Foley, says there’s a role for everyone:

The post Galway Volunteer Centre to host major recruitment fair appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway city based sock business wins Google national business award

A Galway sock business is one of this years winners in a Google-led competition for small and med...

no_space
Former University of Galway student to share harrowing story in stalking documentary

A former University of Galway student will share her horrifying ordeal of being stalked in a spec...

no_space
ATU secures €20m for research offices and staff recruitment

Atlantic Technological University has secured almost €20m to enhance research and innovation oppo...

no_space
Galway farm selected to take part in national profitability and environmental programme

A Galway farmer has been selected to take part in a national programme which aims to improve farm...

no_space
People in Galway had below average level of disposable income in 2021

People in Galway had a below average level of disposable income in 2021. Data from the CSO shows ...

no_space
90% of Galway renters have ongoing housing maintenance issues

Almost 90 percent of tenants in Galway are experiencing ongoing housing maintenance issues in the...

no_space
Portiuncula Hospital remains under serious pressure as trolley numbers increase to 31

Portiuncula Hospital remains under serious pressure today, as the number of patients on trolleys ...

no_space
Dáil hears medical card dental scheme “falling apart” in Galway

The Dáil has heard that the medical card dental scheme is “falling apart” in Galway. ...

no_space
Boil Water Notice issued for customers supplied by Carna Kilkieran Public Water Supply

A boil water notices has been issued for over 2,000 customers in the Carna and Kilkieran areas. U...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up