Galway Volunteer Centre to host major recruitment fair

Galway Volunteer Centre is encouraging the public to come to its first in-person recruitment fair since 2020.

Over seventy charities and community organisations across the city are expected to be at the fair, such as Cope Galway and Galway Tidy Towns.





It’s taking place at Leisureland in Salthill from 2 to 5pm on Sunday week, February 18

Development Manager of Galway Volunteer Centre, Donnacha Foley, says there’s a role for everyone:

