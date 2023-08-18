Galway VFI Chair warns rural pubs approaching a “cliff edge”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government policy on alcohol is crippling rural pubs and pushing them towards a “cliff edge” – but the leaders of this country continue to turn a blind eye.
That’s according to the Galway VFI Chair and Dunmore publican Joe Sheridan.
It comes as publicans nationwide warn of a tipping point, with the recent increase in the price of a pint and the imminent return of VAT rates to 13.5 percent.
Speaking to John Morley, Joe Sheridan argued tax and excise on alcohol in Ireland is far too extreme compared to the rest of Europe.
More like this:
Department of Transport distances itself from city bus service operational issues
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport has distanced itself from the day-to-...
Galway remains on status yellow rain warning as some counties upgraded to orange
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway remains on a status yellow rain warning as some counties h...
Jump in COVID-19 cases in Galway in past month
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway has jumped in...
University of Galway lecturer selected as Aontú candidate for Galway City Central
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pádraig Lenihan has been selected by Aontú as its candidate for G...
Two people in court today following cash and drug seizures in Ballinasloe
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people will appear before Loughrea court today following cash...
Status yellow rain warning for Galway brought forward to 2pm
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Status yellow rain warning for Galway for today has been brou...
4,500 households on Galway City waiting list as 100 council homes lie empty
More than 100 Council houses are currently lying empty in Galway City, as thousands of people lan...
HSE ordered to stop rat runners through hospital grounds
Galway City Council has ordered the HSE to restrict access to the rear entrance of Merlin Park Ho...
Galway City Council wheels out new solution for disabled beach users
Efforts to make Galway’s beaches accessible for disabled users have changed tack – the City Counc...