Galway VFI Chair warns rural pubs approaching a “cliff edge”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government policy on alcohol is crippling rural pubs and pushing them towards a “cliff edge” – but the leaders of this country continue to turn a blind eye.

That’s according to the Galway VFI Chair and Dunmore publican Joe Sheridan.

It comes as publicans nationwide warn of a tipping point, with the recent increase in the price of a pint and the imminent return of VAT rates to 13.5 percent.

Speaking to John Morley, Joe Sheridan argued tax and excise on alcohol in Ireland is far too extreme compared to the rest of Europe.