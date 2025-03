This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway venues and a local festival have been shortlisted for this year’s IMRO venue awards.

Monroes live venue in the Westend and The Quay’s on Quay Street have been shortlisted for the Connaght Live Venue of the year.

The Galway International Arts Festival has also been shorlisted in the Music Festival of the year catagory.

The awards will take place in Dublin later this month.